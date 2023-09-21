close
Sensex (-0.85%)
66230.24 -570.60
Nifty (-0.80%)
19742.35 -159.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.89%)
40184.85 -359.00
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5728.75 -80.05
Nifty Bank (-1.68%)
44623.85 -760.75
Heatmap

Adani Group bags Rs 13,888 cr worth contracts for smart meter installation

A total of six tenders were awarded by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to install smart meters, of which two have been bagged by the Adani Group

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Group on Thursday bagged two contracts worth Rs 13,888 crore from a state-owned discom to install smart meters.
A total of six tenders were awarded by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to install smart meters, of which two have been bagged by the Adani Group, according to an official communiqu from the discom seen by PTI.
The diversified group, which has a sizeable presence in the power sector and had recently won a Rs 1,000 crore contract to install smart meters in the area serviced by BEST Undertaking in Mumbai, will act as an advanced metering infrastructure service provider for smart prepaid metering in MSEDCL, it said.
The two zones awarded to Adani include Bhandup, Kalyan and Konkan having 63.44 lakh meters, and Baramati and Pune having 52.45 lakh meters, it said.
Letter of Awards have been issued to the successful firms, as per the communiqu.
Officials from Adani Group were not immediately available for comment.

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

UP govt cancels smart meter tenders of Adani, GMR group companies

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Amazon launches Multi-Channel Fulfilment for sellers and brands in India

Nagal gets support from DLTA, PepsiCo after speaking about financial crunch

Hettich invests Rs 600 crore in Madhya Pradesh, opens manufacturing plant

Two-year-old edtech startup Infinity Learn crosses Rs 100 cr revenue

Dabur expects full benefits of lower inflation from September quarter

The group's transmission arm Adani Energy Solutions, which was earlier known as Adani Transmission, is active in the smart meter segment.
According to sources in the know, with these wins, Adani Group will emerge as the largest smart meter supplier in the country, commanding a 30 per cent share of the market. It has already won contracts to install such meters in four to five states.
Other entities which have also been awarded with orders include NCC in two zones. Two entities -- Montecarlo and Genus -- have won one contract each.
NCC has been awarded the contracts for two zones, namely Nashik and Jalgaon (28.86 lakh meters for Rs 3,461 crore) and Latur, Nanded and Aurangabad (27.77 lakh meters for Rs 3,330 crore).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Maharashtra

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon