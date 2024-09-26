Business Standard
Anant Mukesh Ambani, BP CEO open Jio-bp's 500th EV-charging station

Anant Mukesh Ambani, BP CEO open Jio-bp's 500th EV-charging station

Jio-bp has expanded its network of EV-charging stations at a rapid pace, growing from 1,300 to 5,000 in just a year

Anant Ambani

With its foray into green electrons, powered by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd's solar power plants, Jio-bp is making rapid progress in its broader goal of promoting sustainable green mobility in India (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 26 2024

Anant Mukesh Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Murray Auchincloss, CEO, bp, on Thursday inaugurated the 500th Jio-bp pulse EV-charging station of Jio-bp.
Jio-bp is a fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and global energy giant BP.
"The commissioning of the EV-charging station enables access for guests at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Plaza and Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, marking the installation of the 500th Jio-bp pulse charging point in India," a company statement said.
Jio-bp has expanded its network of EV-charging stations at a rapid pace, growing from 1,300 to 5,000 in just a year.
 
With 95 per cent of its EV-charging network comprising fast charging stations -- the highest in the industry -- the company is poised to deliver high speed electrons with unmatched industry-leading uptime of 96 per cent, establishing itself as the country's most reliable charging network, it said.
Jio-bp is also the first in the industry to deploy the top-rated 480 KW chargers backed by unique CVPs, which enables it to provide an efficient and quick charging experience at locations such as malls, public parking, corporate parks, hotels, and wayside amenities.

"By reducing range anxiety through its rapidly growing charging infrastructure, minimising charging time with DC fast chargers, and delivering a seamless charging experience through its state-of-the-art Jio-bp pulse charging app, Jio-bp has occupied pole position in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India," it said.
Ambani said Jio-bp is playing a pioneering role in accelerating EV adoption in India. "With the largest network share of fast-charging stations, fastest growth in EV charging infra, and highest reliability, Jio-bp is offering a well-packaged, digitised charging solution to millions of Indians".
With its foray into green electrons, powered by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd's solar power plants, Jio-bp is making rapid progress in its broader goal of promoting sustainable green mobility in India.
"EV charging is one of bp's key transition businesses in our journey to becoming an integrated energy company. We are focusing on scale, speed, and strategic locations to provide a seamless customer experience. By combining bp and RIL's capabilities, we are delivering EV charging with convenience, creating a unique value proposition for customers," Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.
With its sustained charging infrastructure growth, pioneering customer proposition, and focus on sustainability, Jio-bp is reinforcing its position as the fastest, mostly widely available, and most reliable EV charging partner in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

