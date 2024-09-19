Govt issues revised guidelines for electric vehicle charging stations

In a step towards boosting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and expanding the charging infrastructure across India, the government has released revised guidelines for the installation and operation of EV charging stations. This follows the launch of the Rs 10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, which focuses heavily on building charging infrastructure nationwide.

The scheme also addresses the range anxiety of EV buyers by promoting the installation of electric vehicle public charging stations (EVPCS). These EVPCS will be installed in selected cities with high EV penetration and also on selected highways. A total of 74,300 chargers will be installed, including 22,100 fast chargers for e-4Ws, 1,800 fast chargers for e-buses, and 48,400 fast chargers for e-2Ws/3Ws. The outlay for EVPCS will be Rs 2,000 crore.

The guidelines, released on September 18 by the Ministry of Power, aim to make the installation of public charging stations more financially viable through a new revenue-sharing model between the government and private players.

The guidelines are set to apply to a wide range of EV charging locations. These include privately owned parking spaces and semi-restricted areas such as office buildings, educational institutions, hospitals, and group housing societies. Public spaces like commercial complexes, railway stations, petrol pumps, airports, metro stations, shopping malls, municipal parking lots, highways, and expressways are also covered under the guidelines.

The Ministry of Power first issued EV charging infrastructure standards on December 14, 2018. Since then, they have been revised five times to keep up with the fast-changing needs of the EV sector. The most recent revision, in April 2023, introduced a ceiling limit on service fees charged by charge point operators (CPOs) at public charging stations.

The latest guidelines focus on several key objectives: driving EV adoption by ensuring charging stations are safe, reliable, and accessible, and developing a robust national charging network, initially prioritising key locations.

To make the installation of public charging stations more viable, the guidelines propose that government or public entities provide land at subsidised rates to private operators. In return, the land-owning agency will receive a share of the revenue, calculated based on the electricity consumed at the charging station, for a 10-year period.

To further encourage EV charging, particularly during solar hours, the cost of electricity at charging stations will not exceed the ‘average cost of supply’ until March 2028.

Tariffs will be lower during solar hours (9 AM to 4 PM), promoting the use of renewable energy for EV charging.

The guidelines also specify a minimum density of public charging stations. By 2030, there should be at least one charging station within a 1 km x 1 km grid in urban areas.

Along highways, charging stations will be placed every 20 km for regular EVs and every 100 km for long-range and heavy-duty vehicles like buses and trucks. Larger charging stations will be required to offer additional amenities such as washrooms, drinking water, and surveillance for customer convenience and safety.

Charge point operators can apply for electricity connections under specific timelines as outlined in the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020. The timelines vary by location, with connections to be provided within 3 days in metropolitan areas, 7 days in municipal areas, 15 days in rural areas, and 30 days in rural areas with hilly terrain. Where an extension of distribution mains or new substations is required, the connection must be provided within 90 days.

In terms of technical specifications, the guidelines mandate the use of standardised open communication protocols, such as the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP). This will allow for real-time monitoring, booking, and payment options, ensuring a consistent and user-friendly experience at charging stations nationwide.

The Ministry of Power has also established data-sharing protocols to maintain a national database of public charging stations, enabling users to easily locate charging points through mobile apps or online platforms.