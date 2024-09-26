Titan's SKINN to expand fragrance range; launches affordable product line

SKINN, the fragrance division of Titan, has announced the launch of its latest ‘affordable’ fragrance line — 24Seven. The company said it would also roll out a new range of Fastrack perfumes. With these launches, SKINN is looking to onboard about 2.5 million customers by the end of FY25. Manish Gupta, chief executive officer, Fragrances and Accessories Division, Titan Company Ltd, said: “With its combination of premium quality, affordable pricing, and versatile fragrance options, we aim to make premium fragrances accessible to a wider, younger audience without compromising on quality. Our focus is pan-India markets, as we have identified a strong appetite for affordable premium products.”

Themed “Make the ordinary special and everyday magical”, SKINN 24Seven introduces a range of Eau De Parfums (soft water perfumes with a fragrance oil concentration of about 15 per cent).

According to market reports, the Indian perfume and deodorant market is valued at roughly Rs 10,000 crore, of which perfumes account for Rs 4,500 crore and deodorants Rs 5,500 crore. The organised perfumes category is estimated at around Rs 2,500 crore.

The SKINN 24Seven line offers variants including Aqua, Woody, Floral, Caramel, and Amber. Each fragrance is priced at Rs 1,745 and comes in a 100-millilitre bottle. These will be available on SKINN’s official website and other third-party e-commerce sites starting in the first week of October.

The upcoming perfumes are a mix of several notes, and each fragrance is designed to last six to eight hours.

Gupta told Business Standard that in addition to the 24Seven line, it is set to launch a new collection of Fastrack perfumes. The men's range will include Night Out, Ease, and Rush, while the women's collection will feature Girl Boss, Lush, and Wander. All are priced in the range of Rs 845.

On other direct-to-consumer (D2C) fragrance brands like Park Avenue, Secret, Yardley, and others, Gupta said, “We are not too worried about competition. We worry about our customers and would like to keep offering them our products and a reason to upgrade. The market has enough space for everybody to grow multiple times in the future.”

SKINN is exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance its offerings, although this is still in an “exploratory stage.”

Gupta said that as part of its ‘emerging business’ category, SKINN plans to restart its kiosk service, aiming for 10 active kiosks by mid-November in cities like Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. Currently, kiosks are operational in Kolkata and Dehradun.