Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Titan's SKINN to expand fragrance range; launches affordable product line

Titan's SKINN to expand fragrance range; launches affordable product line

The SKINN 24Seven line offers variants including Aqua, Woody, Floral, Caramel, and Amber. Each fragrance is priced at Rs 1,745 and comes in a 100-millilitre bottle

Manish Gupta, CEO, Fragrances and Accessories Division, Titan Company

Manish Gupta, CEO, Fragrances and Accessories Division, Titan Company

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SKINN, the fragrance division of Titan, has announced the launch of its latest ‘affordable’ fragrance line — 24Seven. The company said it would also roll out a new range of Fastrack perfumes. With these launches, SKINN is looking to onboard about 2.5 million customers by the end of FY25. Manish Gupta, chief executive officer, Fragrances and Accessories Division, Titan Company Ltd, said: “With its combination of premium quality, affordable pricing, and versatile fragrance options, we aim to make premium fragrances accessible to a wider, younger audience without compromising on quality. Our focus is pan-India markets, as we have identified a strong appetite for affordable premium products.”
 

Themed “Make the ordinary special and everyday magical”, SKINN 24Seven introduces a range of Eau De Parfums (soft water perfumes with a fragrance oil concentration of about 15 per cent).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to market reports, the Indian perfume and deodorant market is valued at roughly Rs 10,000 crore, of which perfumes account for Rs 4,500 crore and deodorants Rs 5,500 crore. The organised perfumes category is estimated at around Rs 2,500 crore.

The SKINN 24Seven line offers variants including Aqua, Woody, Floral, Caramel, and Amber. Each fragrance is priced at Rs 1,745 and comes in a 100-millilitre bottle. These will be available on SKINN’s official website and other third-party e-commerce sites starting in the first week of October.

The upcoming perfumes are a mix of several notes, and each fragrance is designed to last six to eight hours.

Gupta told Business Standard that in addition to the 24Seven line, it is set to launch a new collection of Fastrack perfumes. The men's range will include Night Out, Ease, and Rush, while the women's collection will feature Girl Boss, Lush, and Wander. All are priced in the range of Rs 845.

More From This Section

Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector Enterprises and Government

Amazon engaging with India on GPU procurement tender: Senior exec

Vedanta

Vedanta board to meet on Oct 8; consider, approve 4th interim dividend

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Ltd

Pharmaceutical firm Piramal Pharma eyes to double revenue to $2 bn by FY30

Byjus, Byju

NCLAT did not apply its mind in edtech firm Byju's case: Supreme Court

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Mutual Fund hikes 2.85% stake for Rs 900 cr in KPR Mill, now holds 7.7%


On other direct-to-consumer (D2C) fragrance brands like Park Avenue, Secret, Yardley, and others, Gupta said, “We are not too worried about competition. We worry about our customers and would like to keep offering them our products and a reason to upgrade. The market has enough space for everybody to grow multiple times in the future.”

SKINN is exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance its offerings, although this is still in an “exploratory stage.”

Gupta said that as part of its ‘emerging business’ category, SKINN plans to restart its kiosk service, aiming for 10 active kiosks by mid-November in cities like Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. Currently, kiosks are operational in Kolkata and Dehradun.

Also Read

OceanGate, Titan

Titan submersible owner's top officials to testify before Coast Guard

OceanGate, Titan

Mission specialist for Titan sub owner to testify before US Coast Guard

OceanGate, Titan

Employee who called Titan unsafe testifies firm only wanted to make money

titan, submarinetitan, submarine

Employee who called Titan submersible unsafe to testify before Coast Guard

Titan

Titan gains 3%, hits nearly five-month high on decline in gold prices

Topics : Titan lifestyle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon