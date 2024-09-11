Postal department sets foot in EV charging through Thunder Plus tie up

It is believed that the origin of the postal service in India dates back to 1296 during the time of Allauddin Khilji when horses were used for that purpose. Later, in 1766, Warren Hastings started the famous Company Mail, which went on to become the current India Post through several transitions. Now, the grand old department is seeing a humble beginning in electric vehicle (EV) charging too.

EV charging company Thunder Plus, in collaboration with the Indian Postal Service, has started an EV charging station on the premises of a post office at Sainikpuri in Hyderabad. The company said it is set to equip more post offices and public campuses with EV charging solutions, fostering a green ecosystem across the country, in an effort to reduce range anxiety.

Thunder Plus - Trinity Cleantech is a leading EV charging manufacturer and charge point operator providing innovative charging solutions. With its range of EV chargers and fast chargers, Thunder Plus has set up over 2,000 charging stations across the country in over 65 locations such as Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai, among others. The initiative marks a pioneering move in accelerating the nation’s journey towards sustainable mobility. India Post has the highest network of infrastructure buildings in the entire world. “The first-ever post office that is equipped with EV charging solutions paves the way for innumerable and innovative opportunities in the future and falls in line with our motto of removing charging anxiety from the Indian ecosystem," said Rajeev YSR, chief executive officer of Thunder Plus.

Being recognised as India’s first-of-its-kind EV charging station, it sets the stage for the future of eco-friendly transportation in India, converting a public post office into a hub for clean energy. The initiative not only makes EV charging more accessible but also paves the way for establishing a robust charging infrastructure across multiple cities, the company said. “India is moving on an upward growth trajectory in EV adoption. However, it has yet to overcome the infrastructural challenges. It requires synergy between real estate, electricity coordination, demand creation for good return on investment (ROI), technology adoption, and strict adherence to regulations while ensuring the price of the chargers and the energy dispensed are at the bare minimum. We are delighted to embark on this collaborative approach with Thunder Plus to navigate and convert these challenges into strengths through strategic tie-ups. We look forward to revolutionising the ecosystem and creating a win-win for stakeholders,” said Sreelatha, a senior postal department official.

Interestingly, India Post started its diversification from letters to other segments in the late 19th century itself by offering money orders, postal savings banks, and even life insurance – becoming a vital part of India's financial landscape, particularly in rural areas. Taking forward this tradition, experts see EV charging as another avenue that may bring in revenue for the department in future, as in many cities, post offices are in prime localities with abundant land attached to them.