India is the hottest market in Asia: Hilton APAC President Alan Watts

“India is going through an explosion, which China went through earlier,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific at Hilton told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction ahead of the HOPE conference being held in Mumbai.

“China has just come out of the best two decades of growth, which saw a lot of infrastructure growth too. India is at the start of that curve now. Coupled with the population, the potential for outbound and inbound business, and considering the strong domestic trend, India is the hottest market in Asia currently,” he added.

The company, with over 9,100 hotels across the world, wants to leverage the prevailing branded room demand-supply gap in the Indian market to its advantage.

“India is the largest and the most undersupplied hospitality market in the world right now. It has fewer branded hotel rooms than Las Vegas, making it very favourable for players like us,” Watts said.

The global hotel major is addressing the gap by signing new properties.

The latest addition is a 148-room beachfront Waldorf Astoria branded resort in Goa, its third luxury property in the country after Jaipur and Delhi. They are set to open in 2029.

Waldorf Astoria sits on top of the company's brandscape, which includes names like Conrad, LXR, and DoubleTree.

“We had a record signing of 26 new hotels in India last year. We plan to further expand the Waldorf Astoria brand to Mumbai in the coming times. I expect to reach 300 trading hotels in the country eventually,” he added.

Hilton, with a footprint of 38 trading hotels in India currently and 47 in the construction pipeline, recorded a revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 22.6 per cent last year and double-digit growth in occupancies in India during the same period.

“I cannot see any economic event or hurdle on the horizon that would slow down the business. Everything that's happening on a macro perspective currently, including geopolitics, seems to be working in India's favour,” he added.

With “unabated” infrastructure growth, “India has a very long horizon for travel and tourism and it continues to be the highest potential market in Asia,” he further said.

Watts further said that with the world embroiled in geopolitical flux, South Asia continues to be relatively more stable.

“Even the friction between India and Pakistan last year took people by surprise. People have a short memory and India hasn't been tainted as a longer-term, dangerous destination than any other city in Asia,” he said.