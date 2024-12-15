Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Apollo Tyres explores sustainable materials to cut costs, reduce impact

The company is collaborating with research institutions to develop innovative, bio-based materials for tyre production

Apollo Tyres

Photo: X @apollotyres

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

As India’s tyre manufacturers face the persistent challenge of rising raw material costs, Apollo Tyres is exploring sustainable alternatives to natural rubber to mitigate costs and reduce environmental impact.
 
The company is collaborating with research institutions to develop innovative, bio-based materials for tyre production. Additionally, Apollo Tyres has partnered with Tyromer to incorporate recycled rubber from end-of-life tyres into its production process. This strategic move aligns with the company's broader sustainability goals.
 
"We are committed to a greener future," said Gaurav Kumar, chief financial officer, Apollo Tyres. "By 2030, we aim to source 40 per cent of our materials from renewable or recycled sources."
 
 
The persistent volatility in natural rubber prices, coupled with India's rubber shortage, has put significant pressure on manufacturers. Natural rubber prices have fluctuated dramatically, and the industry is grappling with a domestic shortfall of approximately 550,000 tonnes.  Speaking on this, Anurag Singh, Managing Director of Primus Partners stated "Almost all tyre manufacturers have increased their R&D activity to improve rolling resistance, move to greener chemistries, higher tolerances, higher load rating, lower tyre noise, EV specification tyres etc. This will result in better products for the customer."
 
"Natural rubber prices have fluctuated dramatically, with a 13 per cent decrease followed by a 55 per cent increase," said Shashi Singh, president of the All India Rubber Industries Association. "This volatility, combined with India's reliance on imported rubber, has led to significant cost pressures and supply chain disruptions."
 
While Apollo and other tyre manufacturers are taking steps to mitigate rising costs, the industry as a whole faces significant challenges.

Sustainable materials are central to Apollo’s long-term strategy. The company also benefits from market dynamics in developed regions like Europe and the US, where synthetic rubber—used more widely in passenger car tyres—reduces reliance on natural rubber. These markets offer greater flexibility in passing on cost increases, cushioning Apollo from raw material price volatility.
 
The broader tyre industry remains under pressure, with high tariffs on imported rubber exacerbating cost challenges. According to Singh, manufacturers are struggling to absorb dramatic price swings, leading to supply chain disruptions and squeezed margins.
 

Topics : Apollo Tyres Car tyres rubber

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

