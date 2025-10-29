Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Apple joins elite $4-trillion market-cap club, third firm in history

Apple joins elite $4-trillion market-cap club, third firm in history

Apple hits $4 trillion in market value, becoming the third company ever to do so, as strong iPhone 17 sales and easing trade pressures power a stunning 56% rally since April

Apple

Apple’s ascension to the $4 trillion market capitalization comes just months after Nvidia Corp. became the first company in history to achieve the milestone. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple Inc. shares rose as much 0.4% to hit $4 trillion in market value, making the iPhone maker only the third public company in history to reach the milestone. 
Shares of the Cupertino, California-based firm have rallied more than 56% since its April low, adding about $1.4 trillion in market value as optimism surrounding its updated line of iPhones and easing tariff pressures have buoyed the stock price in recent months. The stock closed at its first record of the year earlier this month, topping a level that had stood since December. 
“Despite missing out on AI so far, Apple hitting the $4 trillion market cap club is a watershed moment for Cupertino and Big Tech,” said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities. “This is a testament to the best consumer franchise in the world.” 
 
The rally comes on the back of stronger-than-expected demand for its latest iPhone lineup, a signal that analysts say could indicate that a long-awaited upgrade cycle is finally underway. The iPhone 17 series outsold the iPhone 16 range by 14% over their first 10 days on sale in the US and China, according to Counterpoint Research. 
“We are now at the front end of Apple’s long-anticipated adoption cycle,” Loop analyst Ananda Baruah wrote in a note last week, upgrading his rating on the stock to buy from hold. 

Also Read

Apple's iPadOS 26

Apple may bring more Mac-exclusive creative apps to iPads soon: Details

iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models may support full 5G satellite connectivity

iPad Pro M5

Apple's iPad Pro with M6 may feature vapour chamber cooling: Report

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26.1: Apple to let third-party cloud apps back up photos in background

Apple, Apple store

Apple reportedly plans iPhone line revamp with fold, flip, all-glass models

The company also launched new versions of the iPad Pro, Vision Pro and entry-level MacBook Pro with its new M5 chip, helping to fill out its product lineup ahead of the crucial holiday season. 
Apple’s ascension to the $4 trillion market capitalization comes just months after Nvidia Corp. became the first company in history to achieve the milestone. Fellow Magnificent Seven giant Microsoft Corp. briefly cracked the mark in July after reporting strong quarterly earnings, but failed to close above the level. It jumped back above the threshold on Tuesday after announcing a new pact with OpenAI. 
While Apple remains one of the three largest companies in the world, analysts are largely divided on the stock. Among Magnificent Seven firms, Apple has the lowest ratio of analyst buy recommendations outside of Tesla Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, its average 12-month price target is more than 6% below where the stock currently trades.

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon to cut 14,000 corporate jobs as spending on AI accelerates

Reliance Jio

Beauty parade in full swing as Reliance shortlists bankers for Jio IPOpremium

Warner Bros Discovery, Warner Bros

Warner Bros. Discovery sale unlikely to impact Indian market majorlypremium

Mehli Mistry

Noel and two other trustees vote out Mehli Mistry from Tata Trusts

Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lenskart

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal bets on AI, eyes up to $8 billion IPO valuationpremium

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple Apple iPhone sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Unclaimed Shares and DividendsCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon