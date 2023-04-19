Committed to investing across the country: Apple CEO Cook tells PM Modi

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. During his meeting with PM Modi, Cook stressed that the company is committed to growing and investing across the country.

Cook is on his India visit to launch the company's flagship retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi. He thanked PM Modi for the warm welcome. News agency ANI shared Cook's tweet, which read, "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,"



Following his tweet, Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter and said, "An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India."

Earlier, when Cook was in Mumbai, he met with Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit and relished Vada Pav, a local delicacy of Maharashtra. He also met Mukesh Ambani, and N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons chairman) ahead of the flagship store launch.

Apple is ramping up its manufacturing in India along with growing its retail presence in the country.

Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble new iPhone models and produce a growing number of components.

Amid the local manufacturing push and an upcoming widespread retail store strategy, Apple shipped $7.5 billion worth of iPhones and iPads in India in FY22-23, according to CMR data accessed by IANS.

In FY23, Apple shipped more than 7 million iPhones and half a million iPads in the country, registering a 28 per cent growth for iPhone shipments, according to initial estimates provided by market intelligence firm CMR.