Apple sacks Indian-origin staff over 'misuse' of charity donation programme

Apple has reportedly fired several Indian-origin employees in the US over alleged misuse of its charity matching grants programme, with FBI probing into possible fund misappropriation

Photo: Bloomberg

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Apple has reportedly terminated several employees of Indian origin in the US over allegations of misusing its matching grants programme. The scheme, which allows Apple to match employee donations to eligible charitable organisations, was allegedly exploited by some employees in collaboration with certain charities, according to a report by Times of India.
 
The said employees fabricated donation records and redirected the matched funds back to themselves.
 
While media reports claim that as many as 185 employees might be affected, this number has not been officially verified. The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is reportedly under investigation for its possible involvement in the misuse of corporate matching grants, including funds from Apple. Sources indicate that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), along with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), is probing TANA's activities, the report said.
 

Subpoena issued to TANA

On December 12 last year, the US District Court issued a subpoena to TANA, requiring the organisation to provide grand jury testimony by December 26. However, TANA has reportedly been granted a one-month extension.
 
The subpoena requests a wide range of documents, including donation records, financial transactions, and policies on accounting and auditing from 2019 to 2024. Additionally, records of board meetings, subcommittees, and related activities are also being sought, the report said.
 
The subpoena specifically demands detailed information on all donations received by TANA, including those from corporate matching programmes, as well as the purposes and banking details of the disbursed funds. Although the exact scope of the investigation remains uncertain, sources suggest it is part of a larger inquiry into the potential misuse of corporate social responsibility (CSR) matching grants, the report mentioned.
 
This investigation underscores the potential vulnerabilities in corporate matching grant programmes and the importance of robust oversight to prevent fraudulent activities. Apple has yet to release an official statement regarding the allegations.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

