close
Sensex (0.69%)
64525.37 + 444.47
Nifty (0.66%)
19259.00 + 125.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.40%)
6016.45 + 83.05
Nifty Midcap (0.76%)
39612.70 + 300.25
Nifty Bank (0.80%)
43359.95 + 342.75
Heatmap

Arvind Fashions to sell Sephora retail division to Reliance for Rs 99.02 cr

Reliance launched its own beauty retail platform, Tira, in April to take on the likes of Nykaa and the Tata Group

Sephora

Shares of Arvind Fashions surged 11.5 per cent after the news, trimming some gains to last trade up 7.3 per cent.

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Arvind Fashions said on Friday it will sell its beauty brands division, which retails products of LVMH-owned beauty chain Sephora, to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's retail unit Reliance Retail for Rs 99.02 crore ($11.89 million).
The deal, which will boost Reliance's portfolio of international brands, comes months after local media reported that Sephora and Reliance Retail had abandoned talks to form a retail partnership for the Indian market.
Reliance launched its own beauty retail platform, Tira, in April to take on the likes of Nykaa and the Tata Group.
The deal was made at an enterprise value of Rs 216 crore, Arvind Fashions said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of Arvind Fashions surged 11.5 per cent after the news, trimming some gains to last trade up 7.3 per cent.
The beauty division that hosted Sephora reported a revenue of Rs 337 crore in fiscal 2023, or about 7.6 per cent of Arvind Fashion's total revenue.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 cr on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Ambani as head for another 5 yrs

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

Remembering Mukesh on 100th birthday: Hindi cinema's golden era legend

IT-focused cities in India seeing job de-growth: Naukri JobSpeak report

NTPC produces 19 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Oct; supply at 20 MT

Raymond Group to acquire 59.25% stake in Maini Precision for Rs 682 cr

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes rise 48% Y-o-Y to 37 MMT in October

India an extraordinary market, lot of headroom for growth: Apple's Tim Cook

Topics : Reliance Retail Sephora Arvind Fashions

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Motors Share PriceTim CookGold-Silver Price TodaySBI Q2 Results PreviewKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NED vs AFG Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon