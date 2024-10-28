Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Arvind Retailers Q2FY25 results: Pre-tax profit rises 19% to Rs 135 crore

Arvind Retailers Q2FY25 results: Pre-tax profit rises 19% to Rs 135 crore

The advanced materials segment (AMD), through which Arvind makes fabrics and protective gear for construction work, grew 9 per cent

Kitex Garments, clothes, textile

Demand for textiles remained strong during the festive season, as wealthy domestic consumers spent more, analysts noted

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian clothing retailer Arvind posted a 19 per cent rise in second-quarter pre-tax profit on Monday, aided by strong textiles demand as customers splurged on clothes ahead of the festive season, sending its shares 5 per cent higher. 
The company, which sells international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Arrow and Calvin Klein, said its consolidated profit before tax rose to Rs 135 crore, from Rs 114 crore a year earlier. 
Demand for textiles remained strong during the festive season, as wealthy domestic consumers spent more, analysts noted.
The company said volume growth in its mainstay textile segment was mainly due to new customer acquisition and better demand.
 
Arvind posted a near 14 per cent rise in revenue from operations, while revenue from its core textile segment, which accounts for nearly 74 per cent of total sales, grew 12 per cent. 
The advanced materials segment (AMD), through which Arvind makes fabrics and protective gear for construction work, grew 9 per cent. 

More From This Section

Quick commerce (Q-comm) platforms are bringing upon a rapid change in the behaviours of online shoppers, with 31 per cent of buyers relying on the fast delivery option for grocery needs, according to a new study. online grocery kirana

Quick commerce race tightens as Tata set to enter market with Neu Flash

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Realty cos raise over Rs 12,800 cr between Jan-Sept 2024 via QIPs: Report

cement

Ambuja Cements rivals UltraTech in limestone reserves via acquisitions

Zepto

Diwali: Zepto collaborates with over 500 artisans to promote local products

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Gautam Singhania slams Lamborghini heads after Revuelto breakdown in Mumbai

Textile division has a buoyant order book, and is expected to do well in the second half of the financial year, Arvind said in its investor presentation, adding that AMD is expected to do well and touch a volume growth of 20 per cent. 
Its total expenses rose 13 per cent to Rs 2066 crore, which led earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin to contract to 10.1 per cent from 10.7 per cent a year ago. 
The company reported an increase in deferred tax provision worth Rs 293.5 crore during the quarter.
Last week, rival Shoppers Stop reported a loss for a second straight quarter, as high inflation led customers to cut back on discretionary spending.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Apparel-Exports

US buyers turn to India for apparel as Bangladesh faces growing concerns

Rajasthan Royals

Samson to Buttler: RR's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 750 pts higher, at 80,100; Nifty at 24,400; PSB gains 4%, Auto up

PKL 2024 matches on October 28

PKL 2024 today's matches: Kabaddi live match timings, streaming on Oct 28

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Indians lose over Rs 120 cr in digital arrest frauds; PM Modi cautions risk

Topics : apparel imports Fabrics Construction sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon