PKL 2024 today's matches: Kabaddi live match timings, streaming on Oct 28

The live streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans matches will be available on on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

In today's matches of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25, Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in the first match followed by Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates game at GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
 
Match 1 on October 28: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi
 
Haryana Steelers would look to attain five crucial points today in order to move from the 11th position on the PKL 2024 points table. Haryana played only two matches so far, winning one while losing the other. Dabang Delhi, meanwhile, are at the 5th position with two wins in three games. 
 
Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head
 
 
  • Total matches played: 14
  • Dabang Delhi won: 6
  • Haryana Steelers won: 8
 
Match 2 on October 28: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
 
The high-flying Pawan Sehrawat is the lead raider for Telugu Titans. He has scored 47 raid points in 4 matches, with 18 points coming in the previous match itself. 

Meanwhile, for Patna Pirates, Devank has been earning crucial raid points. He has a total of 31 raid points in two matches, including 5 do-or-die raid points.  Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 points table here
 
Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates head-to-head stats
 
  • Total matches played: 23
  • Telugu Titans won: 10
  • Patna Pirates won: 12
  • Tie: 1
 

PKL 2024 matches on October 28 Kabaddi match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

 
Which teams will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on October 28?
 
In the first match of PKL 2024 on October 28, Haryana Steelers will be up against Dabang Delhi at 8 PM IST.
 
Which teams will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on October 28?
 
In the second match of PKL 2024 on October 25, Telugu Titans will take on Patna Pirates at 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates matches in India on October 28?
 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast Hayana vs Delhi and Titans vs Pirates matches in India on October 28.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Steelers vs Dabang and Patna vs Telugu kabaddi matches on October 28 in India?
 
First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

