Ashok Leyland posts 13% rise in total sales to 16,864 units in October

Domestic sales were up 14 per cent at 15,759 units as against 13,860 units in October 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a statement

Ashok Leyland announces new truck that has load flexibility, saves costs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent increase in total sales at 16,864 units in October as compared to 14,863 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales were up 14 per cent at 15,759 units as against 13,860 units in October 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 9,411 units as against 8,189 units in the year-ago period, up 15 per cent, it added.
Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month stood at 6,348 units as against 5,671 units in the year-ago period, up 12 per cent, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Leyland automobile industry automobile manufacturer

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

