close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Deepesh Nanda appointed as President-Renewables, CEO & MD of TPREL

Nanda is an alumnus of Annamalai University. He did his MBA from the Open University Business School, Milton Keynes, UK, and has undergone extensive leadership training at GE Crotonville

Deepesh Nanda

Photo: LinkedIn Profile @ Deepesh Nanda

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Power on Wednesday said Deepesh Nanda has been appointed as President-Renewables and CEO & MD of its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL).
His appointment is effective November 1, 2023, Tata Power said in a statement.
Nanda will be responsible for driving the growth and profitability of Tata Power's renewable energy portfolio, which encompasses solar, wind, hybrid, and B2C green energy solutions. He will also lead innovation and digital transformation initiatives in the renewable energy sector.
Nanda brings with him 28 years of extensive experience across companies like GE, Flowserve and Tyco. He joins Tata Power from GE Gas Power, where he was the Chief Executive Officer for South Asia, overseeing operations in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Nepal. He was additionally President & CEO of GE's Aero-derivative Gas Turbine business segment for Asia.
Nanda is an alumnus of Annamalai University. He did his MBA from the Open University Business School, Milton Keynes, UK, and has undergone extensive leadership training at GE Crotonville.
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, said, "We welcome Deepesh Nanda to the Tata Power family. His illustrious career and proven track record of delivering excellence make him a valuable asset as we chart our path toward leadership in the renewable energy domain. His expertise and vision will be instrumental as we aim to reinforce our position as the most preferred and trusted green energy solutions company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Serentica Renewables inks pacts to supply green energy to industries

No impact on Indian biz amid WeWork Global's bankruptcy reports: Official

REC Q2 results: Profit soars by 39% to Rs 3,790 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

Will manufacture chips in India once it builds fabs, OSAT plants: Qualcomm

Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever monthly sale; sells 199,217 units in Oct

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Topics : Tata Power Tata Power International

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon