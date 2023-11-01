Tata Power on Wednesday said Deepesh Nanda has been appointed as President-Renewables and CEO & MD of its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL).

His appointment is effective November 1, 2023, Tata Power said in a statement.

Nanda will be responsible for driving the growth and profitability of Tata Power's renewable energy portfolio, which encompasses solar, wind, hybrid, and B2C green energy solutions. He will also lead innovation and digital transformation initiatives in the renewable energy sector.

Nanda brings with him 28 years of extensive experience across companies like GE, Flowserve and Tyco. He joins Tata Power from GE Gas Power, where he was the Chief Executive Officer for South Asia, overseeing operations in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Nepal. He was additionally President & CEO of GE's Aero-derivative Gas Turbine business segment for Asia.

Nanda is an alumnus of Annamalai University. He did his MBA from the Open University Business School, Milton Keynes, UK, and has undergone extensive leadership training at GE Crotonville.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, said, "We welcome Deepesh Nanda to the Tata Power family. His illustrious career and proven track record of delivering excellence make him a valuable asset as we chart our path toward leadership in the renewable energy domain. His expertise and vision will be instrumental as we aim to reinforce our position as the most preferred and trusted green energy solutions company.