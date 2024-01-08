Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ashok Leyland signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to invest Rs 1,200 cr

The investment of Rs 1,200 crore is assigned for strategic initiatives to drive innovation, technological advancements and overall business expansion, the heavy commercial vehicle maker said

Representational image

Representational image

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has earmarked investments of Rs 1,200 crore in Tamil Nadu, for taking up overall business expansion over the next three to five years, the company said on Monday.
Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal exchanged documents with Industries Department Secretary V Arun Roy during the second day of the Global Investors Meet in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin here.'

The investment of Rs 1,200 crore is assigned for strategic initiatives to drive innovation, technological advancements and overall business expansion, the heavy commercial vehicle maker said in a release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ashok Leyland is committed to creating employment opportunities for 500-1000 people, both direct and indirect, based on the work demand, it said.
"This commitment also reflects the group's vision for sustainable growth and competitiveness in the automotive sector," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1,282 buses from Gujarat state transporter

Ashok Leyland wins order to supply 552 buses to Tamil Nadu transport corpn

Ashok Leyland embarks on cross-country expedition marking 75th anniversary

Adani Green announces redemption plan for $750 million bond due in Sept

Merger into Air India likely by mid 2025, says Vistara CEO Kannan

Coal sector PSUs brought 18,849 hectares under green cover in decade: Govt

360 ONE Prime aims to raise Rs 1,000 cr through non-convertible debentures

Indian Bank to float operations support subsidiary, aims to optimise cost

Topics : Ashok Leyland Hinduja Group Tamil Nadu Sustainable Development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon