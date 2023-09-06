Confirmation

Ather Energy raises Rs 900 cr from Hero MotoCorp and GIC for expansion

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer will use funding to launch new products, expanding charging infra

Ather Energy

Ather Energy - Swapnil Jain, Tarun Mehta

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Ather Energy, which makes electric two-wheelers, said on Wednesday it has raised Rs 900 crore from existing shareholders Hero MotoCorp and GIC through a rights issue. It will use the funds for launching new products and expanding its charging infrastructure and retail network.

“The last few years have demonstrated just how quick the EV [electric vehicle] transition in India can be and how it will be led by two-wheelers," said Tarun Mehta, chief executive officer and cofounder of Ather Energy.

"We have always believed that this transition will be led by world-class technology and products designed and built in India and this year will be no different with our largest outlay on research and development yet, planned in 2023-24. This [funding] round will allow us to expand our product portfolio while expanding our footprint,” he said.

Ather said its revenue increased more than four-fold to Rs 1,783 crore in FY23 from Rs 408 crore in FY22. The company’s retail footprint increased by four-fold to 130 stores from 30 stores in 2022. It has more than 200 retail touch points in over 100 cities and the largest public fast-charging networks for electric two-wheelers.

Ather recently expanded its product with 2.9 kilowatt hour and 3.7 kWh battery options in its flagship 450X scooter. Its entry-level product, 450S, addresses a bigger segment of the two-wheeler market. The vehicle comes with a host of new features, including the DeepView TM Display, new switchgear, and emergency stop signal, it said. 

Topics : Ather Energy Hero MotoCorp GIC Electric mobility

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

