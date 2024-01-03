Sensex (    %)
                        
Atos set to hold due diligence talks with Airbus on sale of BDS unit

Atos' consolidated revenue rose 2.1% on a reported basis to 2.75 billion euros in the first quarter, leading the company to confirm its annual objectives

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

French IT company Atos said on Wednesday it would open due diligence talks with Airbus in regards to the sale of its big data & security (BDS) unit.

The world's biggest planemaker has placed an indicative offer price in the range of 1.5 billion euros to 1.8 billion euros ($1.64 billion-$1.97 billion) for the unit, Atos said.
 
An Airbus spokesperson confirmed in an e-mailed statement sent to Reuters that it has submitted a non-binding proposal for a potential acquisition of Atos' BDS business line.
 
"The acquisition of BDS could significantly accelerate the digital transformation of Airbus, enhance the company's defence and security portfolio with strong capabilities in cyber, advanced computing and artificial intelligence, and support Airbus decarbonisation roadmap," Airbus said.
 
Meanwhile, Atos Chief Financial Officer Paul Saleh said the exclusive negotiations with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EPEI on the sale of its Tech Foundations unit are taking "more time than planned", with no certainty of an agreement being reached.
 
"Discussions continue around the price to be paid, the structure of the transaction and the transfer of a very large proportion of Tech Foundations liabilities," the company said in a press release.
 
Atos said it is in discussions with banks to maintain financing and obtain refinancing, adding that in the first quarter of 2024 it will assess whether these measures are sufficient to cover financing maturities and cash requirements on a long-term basis.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

