Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Honeywell eyes 30% revenue growth from its Impact brand: Ashish Modi

'We absolutely wanted to do something meaningful in 'Make in India,' Modi said

Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India

Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Honeywell is eyeing around 30 per cent revenue growth in the next few years from its Impact brand, which provides sustainable and digital solutions for Indian businesses especially the MSME segment.
"Since the last 3-4 years we have been growing at 30 per cent. We will grow at 30 per cent or at high double-digit given the growing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country," Honeywell India Country President Ashish Modi told PTI.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Pune-headquartered Impact by Honeywell was incubated in 2019, to develop sustainable and digital products that can enable MSMEs to optimise their business operations, boost process efficiency and performance and optimise costs.
"When you go to the market, reaching the masses is very different when you want to reach your handful of customers and that's been a big learning. We absolutely wanted to do something meaningful in 'Make in India'...
"So we had to think about how we would think about innovation because, again, reaching the masses at that scale was a different ballgame. On top of it, you have to have the brand and quality of Honeywell and we branded it differently, we branded it Impact," Modi stated.
India is growing and so are the MSMEs, which have very different problems and requirements compared with large organisations and Impact is aiming for innovative solutions to their unique problems, he added.
"The products by Impact are sector agnostic, but in the innovation that we have done, it's largely been around buildings, around retail, around logistics. Think of sectors which are fragmented, that go to the masses, that's where we have had most of our innovations so far," Modi said.
As innovation is the key, Impact has its own research and development (R&D) centre in Pune in Maharashtra where around 50 engineers design and innovate products that provide solutions to the MSMEs.
"We think of the R&D spend as a percentage of revenue. I think that's a good measure. Obviously, we are in the inception phases. So our R&D spend is high, it's about 15-20 per cent of our revenue," Modi said.

Also Read

India poised to be leader in sustainable tech: Honeywell chief scientist

Honeywell appoints Maheshwari as prez & CEO of High Growth Region Portfolio

The SME IPO boom needs to last for the sake of future billionaires

MSMEs in Tamil Nadu go on strike over rising power costs today

Honeywell will double its India business in next 3-5 years: Ashish Modi

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches antidiabetic drug 'Lirafit' in India

Adani-Hindenburg case verdict: SC grants Sebi 3 months for pending probes

BYD pulls ahead as world's biggest producer of battery passenger cars

SC to pronounce verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case today: The story so far

Coal production in the country increases by 10.75% in 2023: Govt

MSMEs want safety, productivity, cost efficiencies and compliance, and Impact is providing them the right solutions which are designed for the scale and complexity that they want to operate at, he added.
Further, Impact by Honeywell general manager Jasmeet Bhatia said, this entire business is created deliberately to be local so that the products can be cost efficient for the MSMEs.
"So our entire team of engineers, they are all co-located in Pune. We have around 40-50 engineers, all hired from local ecosystems of start-ups, so that they know the pulse of the MSMEs and they're able to design products right from day one. And when I say R&D, it's not only engineers, but also the entire supply chain that's also localised," he said.
All the raw material suppliers, assembly tooling providers, manufacturers are all local and are from in and around Pune, which is cost effective, he said.
"At the same time, the benefit is that we have access to the large resource pool of Honeywell. So if there is something which is not available in India, any skill set, whether it is cyber testing or AI analytics or some unique chipset, then we can go to the larger Honeywell pool available worldwide and get help," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Honeywell SME companies MSME sector MSMEs SMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon