Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ATS HomeKraft provides ₹1,250 cr exit to HDFC Capital's HCARE-2 fund

ATS HomeKraft provides ₹1,250 cr exit to HDFC Capital's HCARE-2 fund

The ATS group developer cleared dues to HCARE-2 entirely through project cash flows, highlighting strong demand and healthier balance sheets in mid-income housing

Puravankara housing project

The exit comes after the ATS group had recently prepaid Rs 190 crore to the SWAMIH Investment Fund I in a separate transaction for another project along the Dwarka Expressway.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi NCR-based mid-income housing developer HomeKraft, part of the ATS group, announced providing an exit to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-2 (HCARE-2) with the firm repaying Rs 1,250 crore to the fund.
 
“The repayment has been made entirely from HCARE-2 portfolio project cash flows, without any third-party refinancing, a standout move in India’s residential housing market,” the developer said in an official statement.
 
HCARE-2’s portfolio with ATS HomeKraft included projects comprising more than 7,500 units with a total sales value of Rs 8,000 crore.
 
The developer claimed that as part of the fund, it delivered multiple projects well ahead of schedule, along with launching a plotted development project along the Yamuna Expressway, wherein the demand significantly outstripped the supply of plots.
 
 
“Most of the projects launched in the portfolio are now almost three times higher than the launch price in a span of four to five years, which shows there is a large unmet demand for well-designed, high-quality mid-income homes,” said Vipul Roongta, CEO and MD at HDFC Capital.

Also Read

Real estate

MahaRERA issues SOP to fast-track compensation recovery for homebuyers

Godrej Properties, Godrej One

Godrej Properties buys Nagpur land parcel with ₹755 cr revenue potential

real estate

India's real estate may get institutional investments of ₹5-7 bn in 2025

Industry

SC's green clearance ruling recall could push ahead stalled projectspremium

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties acquires 75 acres in Nagpur, eyes ₹755 cr revenue

 
The ATS group had established HomeKraft Infra in 2017 with equity participation from a fund managed by HDFC Capital Advisors, to exclusively develop mid-income projects across Delhi NCR.
 
HDFC Capital Advisors is the investment manager to four Sebi-registered Category II Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), including HCARE-2, which combine to create a $4.5 billion platform targeting the development of affordable and mid-income housing in India.
 
“Our partnership with ATS HomeKraft reflects our strong conviction in developers who combine launch-to-delivery discipline with strong consumer traction in the mid-income housing space,” Pankaj Khanna, associate principal for investments and technical, from HDFC Capital, added.
 
The exit comes after the ATS group had recently prepaid Rs 190 crore to the SWAMIH Investment Fund I in a separate transaction for another project along the Dwarka Expressway.
 
“These exits are clearly a sign of healthy cash flows due to timely execution and underscore the group’s improving balance sheet and commitment to timely handovers,” HomeKraft added.
 
The developer is now looking at a new launch in Gurugram backed by a fresh fundraise of Rs 250 crore from H-CARE 3, which is slated for launch in 2026.

More From This Section

Anglo American

BHP Group has made renewed bid approach to Anglo American: Report

Marico

Marico's digital brands cross ₹1,000 cr annual recurring revenue mark

bond markets, bonds, bond market

NHAI subsidiary DMEDL likely to buy back ₹5,975 crore bonds this weekpremium

Modi, Narendra Modi, locomotive engine

Rites to export in-service diesel locomotives to South Africa: CMD Mithal

Carlyle

Carlyle launching $300 mn India side fund, eyes growth in key sectors

Topics : Real Estate housing sector Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon