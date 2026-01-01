Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Festive demand lifts Audi India's retail sales to 4,510 units in 2025

Healthy festive-season demand and growth in Audi Approved (pre-owned cars), SUVs and the performance and lifestyle car range, further supported by GST 2.0

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday reported retail sales of 4,510 units in India in 2025.

Healthy festive-season demand and growth in Audi Approved (pre-owned cars), SUVs and the performance and lifestyle car range, further supported by GST 2.0, provided a timely boost to customer confidence and the overall luxury car market, Audi India said in a statement.

"While market dynamics presented inherent challenges, our performance underscored the fundamental strength of the Audi vision and the invaluable loyalty of our customer base," Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

On the road ahead, he said, "Stepping into 2026, our mandate is one of clear focus and intensified purpose. We are prepared to translate market challenges into sustainable momentum through innovative product launches, enhanced customer experience and initiatives prioritising people-centric growth".

 

Topics : Industry News Company News Audi India Audi India sales

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

