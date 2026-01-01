Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Food services provider Compass India looks to tap into travel retail

Food services provider Compass India looks to tap into travel retail

Compass group India serves nearly 1.2 million meals a day through 900 cafeterias, operating across around 45 cities

holiday health tips for travel

Representational Image: Company is beginning to assess travel retail as an emerging opportunity. (Photo: Adobestock)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian arm of UK-based food and related services provider Compass Group is planning to venture into travel retail, while keeping its focus on global capability centres (GCCs) intact, a top company official told Business Standard.
 
“In terms of new areas that we want to investigate, travel retail is one of the areas we are starting to explore. It is a developing area with massive growth as infrastructure grows. It is a story that will develop over time and it is an area we are looking to experiment with and are sizing the opportunity presented by road travel,” said Vikas Chawla, managing director and chief executive officer, Compass Group India.
 
 
Chawla said the company is beginning to assess travel retail as an emerging opportunity, particularly linked to the expansion of infrastructure and road travel.
 
However, the company will continue to drive growth by focusing on the opportunity presented by GCCs, where it serves over 120 clients spanning over 200 cafes.
 
“India is a big market for GCCs and we believe a lot of large GCCs will come into the country. It is a natural opportunity for us and we have a right to win in that market. It is a space we want to double down on,” he added.

Also Read

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Travel Food Services IPO fully subscribed as institutions drive demand

switzerland fire, ski resort

Several dead in fire at ski resort in Switzerland on New Year's Eve

markets, equity

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs mixed; FMCG, pharma drag; India VIX dips 3%

Pension

Banks may soon sponsor pension funds as PFRDA approves major NPS reforms

anger in marriage

Is anger healthy in a marriage? What to do when it turns destructive

 
With around 800 GCCs in the country currently, and the number expected to double in the coming five years, they will remain the company’s largest focus.
 
“Everyone who comes in will look for global standards, food safety, and draw people into the office — an area where we help as cafes transform into social hubs,” he added.
 
Compass Group India serves nearly 1.2 million meals a day through 900 cafeterias, operating across around 45 cities.
 
“This is a vibrant industry and we are the fastest-growing country for the group globally,” he said, adding that India is among the top three markets for the group globally.
 
The company is also going beyond merely serving meals in cafes to being more present in office spaces through small outlets, or micro-markets, selling packaged products.
 

More From This Section

IREDA

Ireda's loan disbursements surge 44% to ₹24,903 crore in Apr-Dec

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M auto sales rise 25% in December, SUVs and LCVs hit record highs

kia, kia cars

Kia India posts best-ever Dec sales, volumesup over double to 18,659 units

Tarun Garg

Tarun Garg takes charge as Hyundai Motor India's first Indian MD & CEO

Anand Mahindra

Mahindra bets on AI and skills to drive its 'Tech-First' transformationpremium

Topics : Food service operators food services Food service sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon