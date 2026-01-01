Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
M&M auto sales rise 25% in December, SUVs and LCVs hit record highs

M&M auto sales rise 25% in December, SUVs and LCVs hit record highs

Sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 24,786, a growth of 34 per cent year-on-year

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year growth in automobile sales at 86,090 units, including exports, in December 2025.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 23 per cent at 50,946 units in December 2025, as compared to 41,424 units in the same month of 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 24,786, a growth of 34 per cent year-on-year, it added.

"The calendar year 2025 ended on a positive note, with Mahindra clocking its highest-ever volumes in both SUVs and LCVs (over 3.5T) segments, a significant milestone for the company," M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.

 

In the farm equipment business, M&M said its total tractor sales during December 2025 were at 31,859 units, as against 22,943 units for the same period in 2024.

Domestic tractor sales were at 30,210 units last month, as against 22,019 units in December 2024, reflecting a 37 per cent year-on-year growth.

Exports for the month stood at 1,649 units, up 78 per cent year-on-year, the company said.

"Cash flow availability in the market has improved, supported by favorable crop yields following the Kharif harvest.

"Additionally, conducive weather conditions and healthy reservoir levels have contributed to an increase in Rabi sowing acreage, which is expected to sustain tractor demand in the coming months," M&M President - Farm Equipment Business, Veejay Nakra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra M&M SUVs

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

