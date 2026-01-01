Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles records 14.1% jump in December sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles records 14.1% jump in December sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Thursday reported a 14.1 per cent growth in total sales to 50,519 units in December 2025 compared to 44,289 units in the same month of 2024.

Tata Motors to bring out LNG-fuelled buses

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 50,046 units last month against 44,230 units in December 2024, up 13.1 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The total electric vehicle sales surged 24.2 per cent to 6,906 units against 5,562 units in December 2024, it added.

The total sales in the domestic and international market for Q3 FY26 stood at 1,71,013 units compared to 1,39,829 units during Q3 FY25, the company said.

 

"CY25 saw steady progress for the PV industry, powered by a growing preference for SUVs and accelerating adoption of cleaner, emission-friendly powertrains.

"For Tata Motors, it was the fifth consecutive year of record-breaking annual sales, with 587,218 units sold, including the highest-ever EV volumes of 81,125 units in a calendar year," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra said.

Looking ahead, he said, "We remain confident about the PV industry's growth. With deliveries of recently introduced products commencing in Q4 and an exciting pipeline of launches and innovations on the anvil, Tata Motors is well poised to accelerate its growth trajectory in FY26".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

