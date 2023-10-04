close
Audi reports 88% increase in retail sales at 5,530 units in Jan-Sept

The launch of the new Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, Q3 and Q3 Sportback coupled with continued demand for other models like the A4, A6 and Q5 has led to positive growth

Audi

Audi Q5

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday reported an 88 per cent year-on-year growth in retail sales at 5,530 units in January-September period this year in India.
Audi India had retailed 2,947 units in the same period last year.
The launch of the new Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, Q3 and Q3 Sportback coupled with continued demand for other models like the A4, A6 and Q5 has led to positive growth, the automaker said in a statement.
"Our SUVs have witnessed a growth of 187 per cent. With the upcoming festive season, we are expecting this growth to continue on the back of sustained demand," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon noted.
Robust sales performance owing to strong demand, expansion in the luxury car segment, evolving demographics and favourable economic conditions are leading to growth, he added.
"We are on a growth path -- sustainable, profitable business is our strategy and we expect to close the year with high double-digit growth," Dhillon stated.

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

