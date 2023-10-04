close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65035.78 -476.32
Nifty (-0.86%)
19361.35 -167.40
Nifty Smallcap (-1.44%)
5838.10 -85.05
Nifty Midcap (-1.82%)
39870.90 -737.95
Nifty Bank (-1.00%)
43956.10 -442.95
Heatmap

Reliance unveils swappable, multipurpose batteries for EVs for clean energy

The idea is that a person can use one battery for mobility as well as for powering appliances at home, company executives at the event said

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

Reuters Greater Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian oil refining giant Reliance Industries showcased its swappable and multipurpose battery storage technology for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday, as it makes a big push on clean energy.

Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, displayed removable and swappable batteries for EVs that can also be used to power household appliances through an inverter at a renewable energy exhibition.

The idea is that a person can use one battery for mobility as well as for powering appliances at home, company executives at the event said, requesting not to be quoted as they are not authorized to speak with media.

The batteries can be swapped at Reliance's battery swap stations or re-charged by households using rooftop solar panels, which also it plans to sell, the executives added.

Development of battery storage solutions is a part of Reliance's bigger $10 billion green push towards clean energy projects. The company aims to cut dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemical business and be net zero carbon by 2035.

The company acquired two battery companies for about $200 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively -- UK-based Faradion that makes sodium-ion batteries, and Lithium Werks, that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP)batteries. Reliance displayed LFP chemistry based battery at the exhibition.

Also Read

NE's largest multipurpose indoor stadium being built in Shillong: Sangma

BHEL bags order from NHPC for 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project

Here's how to stop your EV batteries from ending up in a landfill

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

As lithium prices head north, salt might soon end up powering EV's

Steel pipes manufacturer JTL Industries' sales grow 54% in Apr-Sept

UK's Superdry to sell S Asia IP assets to Reliance Retail for $48 million

Edelweiss Financial Services to raise up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs

TCS announces multi-year tech support deal with British retail firm Asda

EaseMyTrip, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU to make state a global tourism spot


A company presentation at the event showed it is also working on customizable batteries for business and individual usage, intelligent swap stations and integrated charging networks. Reliance doesn't plan to get in to EV manufacturing but will partner with EV makers, the presentation showed.

Reliance won an incentive last year to set up a 5 gigawatt hours (GWh) battery manufacturing facility under India's $2.4 billion programme that aims to boost local battery cell production.

The factory will be set up by 2026 and will make batteries and containerised energy storage solutions.

Clean auto technology is central to India's strategy of cutting pollution in major cities and reaching its broader climate goals. Electric vehicles currently make up a fraction of total sales in India mainly due to their high price as the batteries are imported, and a lack of charging infrastructure.



(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi, Aditi Shah; Writing by Dhwani Pandya; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Topics : Reliance Industries Electric Vehicles Lithium battery

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon