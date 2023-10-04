close
UK's Superdry to sell S Asia IP assets to Reliance Retail for $48 million

Superdry and Reliance Retail, whose more than 18,000 stores sell everything from groceries to electronics, will own 24% and 76%, respectively, of the joint venture vehicle

Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail (representative image)

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
UK's struggling fashion retailer Superdry said on Wednesday it would sell its intellectual property assets in South Asia to Reliance Retail, India's largest retailer, for 40 million pounds ($48.27 million) via a joint venture.
Superdry - which has been grappling with weak orders from wholesale partners cautious on stock levels and liquidity - said it expects gross cash proceeds of 30.4 million pounds.
Superdry and Reliance Retail, whose more than 18,000 stores sell everything from groceries to electronics, will own 24% and 76%, respectively, of the joint venture vehicle.
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Retail will continue to oversee brand operations in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, said Superdry, whose fashion line mostly includes sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets. ($1 = 0.8286 pounds)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

