Home / Companies / News / BPTP Group to invest ₹3,000 cr to build 12-acre housing project in Gurugram

The company is developing a 12.05-acre project at Sector 102 on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram comprising around 1,600 apartments

Recently, BPTP launched the second phase 'GAIA Residences' comprising 531 apartments. The prices of apartments are ₹3.85 crore onwards. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Real estate company BPTP Group will invest ₹3000 crore to develop a premium housing project in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan.

The company is developing a 12.05-acre project at Sector 102 on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram comprising around 1,600 apartments.

BPTP is developing this project in three phases. The company launched first phase 'Amstoria Verti Greens' earlier this year comprising 885 homes.

Recently, BPTP launched the second phase 'GAIA Residences' comprising 531 apartments. The prices of apartments are ₹3.85 crore onwards.

"GAIA represents the next chapter in urban luxury...We are building for a generation that values both sophistication and sustainability and GAIA delivers both in abundance," BPTP Group President Amaan Chawla said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

A company official said that the total cost of this project is estimated at around ₹3,000 crore.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 5-6 years.

BPTP is one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR. It has delivered over 25,000 homes as well as commercial projects. The company has a strong presence in Faridabad and Gurugram markets of Delhi-NCR.

According to real estate data analytic firm PropEquity, housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 16 per cent to 11,703 units in April-June 2025 from 10,114 units in the year-ago period.

New supply stood at 13,823 units in the second quarter of this year, up 37 per cent from 10,084 units in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate Gurugram Investment

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

