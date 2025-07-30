Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Swiggy expands parental benefits with flexible work and mental health aid

Swiggy expands parental benefits with flexible work and mental health aid

Company unveils Mom'entum 2.0 to help employees before, during and after maternity with flexible work, IVF support, role protection and structured reintegration

swiggy

Swiggy has broadened its gender-neutral parental support with the launch of its ‘Mom’entum’ 2.0 policy, designed to support employees before, during and after maternity.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiggy is expanding benefits for working mothers with a new multi-year programme that extends support beyond traditional maternity leave, as India’s tech companies compete for talent in a tight labour market.
 
“We understand that motherhood isn't a single event, but a journey with evolving needs and challenges. It's designed to create an environment where women can grow in their careers while staying true to their personal journeys,” said Girish Menon, chief human resources officer at Swiggy.
 
Swiggy has broadened its gender-neutral parental support with the launch of its ‘Mom’entum’ 2.0 policy, designed to support employees before, during and after maternity. The initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), extending benefits beyond traditional leave entitlements.
 
 
The policy begins with pre-parenthood support, offering partial financial assistance for in vitro fertilisation (IVF), adoption and surrogacy, five days of paid leave during fertility treatments, and flexible work options during IVF cycles. Swiggy also facilitates structured transition planning before maternity leave, with check-ins starting two months prior to return. Expert-led “What to Expect” sessions help managers and peers support expecting and returning parents with empathy. 

Also Read

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy Q1 results preview: Check Street's expectations, date, other details

Swiggy

Swiggy adds Noon CEO to Board as SoftBank, Accel representatives exit

OTP Please! Online Buyers, Sellers and Gig Workers in South Asia

OTP Please: Vandana Vasudevan exposes hard truths of the ecommerce economypremium

Zomato shares heartfelt post

Nirmal Bang initiates 'Buy' on Swiggy and Eternal; sees up to 26% upside

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy boosts Instamart supply chain with big warehouse near Mumbai

 
After the mandated 26 weeks of maternity leave, mothers can opt to work remotely for up to a year. The company also provides child insurance, maternity expense coverage for biological and commissioning parents, and reimbursements for postnatal care, vaccinations, parenting workshops and wellness sessions.
 
Post-maternity, employees can choose flexible or part-time work arrangements with prorated pay. The policy includes 15 days of gender-neutral bonding leave up to a child’s third year and supports annual leave extensions. Career continuity is preserved through structured reintegration plans, role protection and access to internal job opportunities. Returning mothers also receive mentorship, buddy support and access to the Swiggy Moms Community.
 
Swiggy supports postpartum wellbeing with expert-led sessions addressing mental health, career re-entry and caregiver fatigue. Employees receive dedicated wellness budgets for physical and mental health services.
 
Performance ratings are maintained during leave, and promotions are processed on schedule. “Mom’entum” builds on Swiggy’s 2020 gender-neutral parental policy and 2024 Paw-ternity initiative, signalling its broader view of caregiving. The company says its goal is to ensure employees “feel seen, supported and valued across every life stage.”

More From This Section

Jio Financial Services, Allianz SE

Jio Financial to raise ₹15,825 cr from promoters via warrant issue

Alok Gupta

ABD targets profitable growth, to add luxury brands and boost margins

fossil fuel, gas, lpg, pipes

Think Gas to invest ₹10,000 cr, aims for top spot in city gas distribution

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M Q1 PAT rises 24% to ₹4,083 crore on strong auto volume growth

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence

Happiest Minds tightens skill scrutiny as attrition climbs to 18.2%

Topics : Swiggy Maternity leave working women

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon