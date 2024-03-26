Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AWS, Nilekani's EkStep collaborate for innovation in digital public infra

This joint effort will focus on enabling and accelerating the creation of digital public goods (DPGs) and digital public infrastructures (DPIs), the company said in a statement

AWS

Bloomberg Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon Web Services on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Nandan Nilekani's EkStep Foundation to set up a Joint Innovation Centre (JIC) to foster digital solutions for public service delivery.
This joint effort will focus on enabling and accelerating the creation of digital public goods (DPGs) and digital public infrastructures (DPIs), the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The JIC will promote collaboration among...stakeholders to develop DPGs and DPIs for sectors such as education, agriculture, finance, healthcare, and climate change, and help accelerate societal transformation," the statement said.
 
The innovation centre will focus on supporting startups, independent software vendors (ISVs), and system integrators (SIs) to leverage the power of technologies such as cloud computing, generative artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics from AWS; help them imagine and invent new use cases for DPGs and DPIs, incubate them, and enhance existing ones, and offer comprehensive starter kits for states and countries interested in such solutions, it added.
"The establishment of a JIC with AWS marks a significant leap towards the adoption and scaling of India's Digital Public Infrastructure with the extensive reach and expertise of AWS's Partner Network," Shankar Maruwada, Co-founder and CEO of EkStep Foundation, said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

'Heroes of philanthropy': Nikhil Kamath, Nandan Nilekani on Forbes' list

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Digital public infrastructure fuelling innovation, says Nandan Nilekani

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

Amazon rolls out passkey support on browser, iOS devices for better safety

Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals eyes 100 facilities: Chairman

On the Bulls radar: Strong outlook to support Cummins India stock

Tendulkar-backed RRP Electronics to invest Rs 5,000 cr in chip facility

LIC world's strongest insurance brand: Brand Finance Insurance Report

Veeda Clinical Research buys European CRO Heads for an undisclosed sum

Topics : Amazon Web Services Nandan Nilekani infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon