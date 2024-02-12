Axis Bank willing to work with Paytm if RBI permits: Amitabh Chaudhry

Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of private sector lender Axis Bank , said the bank is willing to work with Paytm if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gives them approval.

Speaking at the launch of Axis Bank’s '2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500', Chaudhry stated, “Subject to regulatory approval and if the regulator allows us to work with Paytm, of course, we will work with them. They are an important player in the fintech industry.”

Additionally, another official from Axis Bank added that the bank has been in discussion with Paytm for general business services and, after 31 January 2024, they are exploring new aspects.

Arjun Chowdhry, Group Executive of Affluent Banking, Non-Resident Indian, Cards, and Payments at Axis Bank, remarked, "We are having conversations with Paytm for our normal business services. Following the development that happened on 31 January, we are discussing new things."

On 31 January 2024, the RBI halted Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new deposits and conducting transactions from 29 February 2024, citing “persistent non-compliance” and “material supervisory concerns”.

Parag Rao of HDFC Bank also recently mentioned that the bank is talking and evaluating developments with Paytm. He noted significant traction of customers on HDFC Bank’s application following the RBI’s order on the payments bank.