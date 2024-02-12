Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Axis Bank willing to work with Paytm if RBI permits: Amitabh Chaudhry

Paytm is an important player in the fintech industry, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO of Axis Bank, said

Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO, Axis Bank

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of private sector lender Axis Bank, said the bank is willing to work with Paytm if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gives them approval.

Speaking at the launch of Axis Bank’s '2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500', Chaudhry stated, “Subject to regulatory approval and if the regulator allows us to work with Paytm, of course, we will work with them. They are an important player in the fintech industry.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Additionally, another official from Axis Bank added that the bank has been in discussion with Paytm for general business services and, after 31 January 2024, they are exploring new aspects.

Arjun Chowdhry, Group Executive of Affluent Banking, Non-Resident Indian, Cards, and Payments at Axis Bank, remarked, "We are having conversations with Paytm for our normal business services. Following the development that happened on 31 January, we are discussing new things."

On 31 January 2024, the RBI halted Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new deposits and conducting transactions from 29 February 2024, citing “persistent non-compliance” and “material supervisory concerns”.

Parag Rao of HDFC Bank also recently mentioned that the bank is talking and evaluating developments with Paytm. He noted significant traction of customers on HDFC Bank’s application following the RBI’s order on the payments bank.

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

Axis Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 10% at Rs 5,864 crore, NII up 19%

RBI to meet NHAI, NPCI to discuss rescue plan for Paytm PB users: Report

Blinkit introduces 'Single Mode' for solo shoppers ahead of Valentine's Day

Navi Finserv plans to raise up to Rs 600 cr via bond issue to fund growth

Yatharth Hospital acquires Faridabad-based Asian Fidelis for Rs 116 crore

Sky's the limit: Maruti Suzuki ventures into electric air copters

Vedanta's demerger process to be completed in next 9-12 months: Official

Topics : Axis Bank RBI Paytm Amitabh Chaudhry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon