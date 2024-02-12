Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Yatharth Hospital acquires Faridabad-based Asian Fidelis for Rs 116 crore

"This acquisition aligns with our company's strategy of expanding its footprint in the North India region," Yatharth Hospitals whole-time director Yatharth Tyagi said in a statement

Yatharth Hospital

Photo: X @Yatharth_Health

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services on Monday said it has acquired Faridabad-based Asian Fidelis Hospital for Rs 116 crore.
The healthcare provider, which currently operates three super specialty hospitals in NCR (national capital region), has inked a definitive agreement with Pristine Infracon Pvt Ltd and its shareholders for the buyout.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"This acquisition aligns with our company's strategy of expanding its footprint in the North India region," Yatharth Hospitals whole-time director Yatharth Tyagi said in a statement.
The healthcare provider currently operates hospitals at Noida, Greater Noida and Noida Extension.
Asian Fidelis Hospital comes with 175-bed capacity, which can be further expanded to 200 beds.
Yatharth Hospital also reported a 38 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 29.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.
The company had reported a PAT of Rs 21.3 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 167 crore in the period under review from Rs 137 crore in the year-ago period.
"Achieving a debt-free status further enhances our financial flexibility, enabling us to allocate resources more efficiently and strategically to pursue growth opportunities," Tyagi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Yatharth Hospital to acquire Faridabad-based Fidelis hospital for Rs 116 cr

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Sky's the limit: Maruti Suzuki ventures into electric air copters

Vedanta's demerger process to be completed in next 9-12 months: Official

Signature Global to develop housing project in Gurugram as demand surges

Paytm confirms resignation of Payments Bank director Manju Agarwal

Cash-strapped SpiceJet to lay off 1,400 employees as cost-cutting measure

Topics : Yatharth Hospital acquisition Faridabad hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon