Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Axiscades Technologies acquires Hyderabad-based Epcogen for Rs 26 crore

Axiscades has acquired Epcogen for Rs 26.25 crore to fortify its position in the energy markets of the Middle East and North America, it said

Axiscades

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Axiscades Technologies (Axiscades) on Wednesday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Epcogen.
Epcogen specialises in engineering design and providing solutions for the energy sector, Axiscades said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Axiscades has acquired Epcogen for Rs 26.25 crore to fortify its position in the energy markets of the Middle East and North America, it said.
"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for both companies. Axiscades acquiring Epcogen at Rs 26.25 crore, with an additional 3-year earn-out of Rs 7 crore based on performance. The move underscores the company's commitment to driving engineering excellence and innovation in the energy sector," the statement said.
Axiscades CEO and MD Arun Krishnamurthi said Epcogen has significant operations in the North American and Middle East geographies.
"This strategic move not only augments our competency but also propels our expansion as a service provider into the global energy industries," he said.
Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy, among others.
It also provides engineering services for product design for all aircraft programmes of global aerospace leader Airbus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Axiscades back in black with consolidated net profit of Rs 5.70 cr in Q1

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

EKI Energy partners with Indian Oil to promote sustainable solar cooking

Swiggy appoints Anand Kripalu as independent director, chairperson of board

Aditya Birla Fashion forms JV to bring Christian Louboutin to India

Our preference is to build in-house teams, boost India role: CME Group CTO

Group to invest $75 bn to scale up AGEL's RE portfolio to 45 GW: Adani

Topics : Merger and Acquisition axiscades

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon