Bajaj Chetak 35 series scooter launched in India; view features and more

Bajaj Chetak 35 series scooter launched in India; view features and more

Bajaj Chetak EV launch: With the release of an improved electric scooter line, Bajaj Auto is set to achieve yet another significant milestone for the iconic Chetak scooter with its brand-new series

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

The much awaited Chetak 35 series electric scooter, which brings major improvements to the classic model, has been launched by Bajaj Auto in India. The updated range, which was developed on a new platform, offers a more competitive edge in the growing electric scooter market thanks to its better features and specs. 
 
The main topic of discussion is the potential for an entry-level Chetak, which based on pictures taken during testing, would have steel wheels rather than alloy ones and drum brakes in place of discs. In addition, a simple LCD unit rather than a TFT unit is anticipated for the instrument cluster. Here are all the updates regarding the new Bajaj Chetak EV.
 

Bajaj Chetak 2025: What’s new?

The most significant upgrade will be the battery, which will be positioned underneath the floorboard to make space for storage beneath the seats. Additionally, fresh cells will be added to the battery to improve performance and range. According to spy photos, Bajaj is introducing a new entry-level trim of the Chetak with steel rim wheels and basic components. 
 
With a smaller battery, this version will have a range of only about 100 kilometers. In addition, it will not have a glove box and have a mix of drum brakes. A conventional key slot will take the place of the smart keyless system. The new model is anticipated to include an LCD instrument console rather than the expensive TFT digital panel in order to reduce costs.
 
Powered by a new 4kW permanent magnet motor, the scooter can hit a top speed of 73 kmph. The Chetak 35 series EV comes with the same monoshock setup at both ends with a front disc and rear drum brake. The scooter takes three hours to charge from 0-80 per cent through the brand new 950W on board quick charger. 

Bajaj Chetak 2025: Price 

There are three different models of the 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series: 3501, 3502, and 3503. The 3501 model, which has more advanced features, costs Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), while the mid-tier 3502 model costs Rs 1.20 lakh. The top-spec 3503 variant's price has not yet been disclosed. 

Bajaj Chetak 2025: Availability and Warranty

Online and at Bajaj's dealership network, reservations for the 2025 Chetak 35 series are currently being accepted. The 3501 model is scheduled to start deliveries in late December 2024, while the 3502 will follow in January 2025. Customers can take advantage of a 3-year, 50,000-kilometre warranty.
 

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

