Bank of Baroda raises Rs 2,500 crore through basel-III tier-II bonds

Bank of Baroda raised Rs 2,500 crore through Basel-III Tier-II bonds with a 10-year maturity period at 7.75% on Wednesday.

The bank received a total of 88 bids amounting to Rs 6,803 crore, according to a note by the bank.

The term sheet outlined a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore, with a provision for a retained oversubscription of Rs 1,500 crore.



The inclusion of a greenshoe option allows issuers the flexibility to exceed the base issue size, providing an effective mechanism for responding to heightened investor interest and securing additional funds.