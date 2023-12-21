Sensex (    %)
                        
Bank of Baroda raises Rs 2,500 crore through basel-III tier-II bonds

The bank received a total of 88 bids amounting to Rs 6,803 crore, according to a note by the bank

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Bank of Baroda raised Rs 2,500 crore through Basel-III Tier-II bonds with a 10-year maturity period at 7.75% on Wednesday.

The bank received a total of 88 bids amounting to Rs 6,803 crore, according to a note by the bank.
The term sheet outlined a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore, with a provision for a retained oversubscription of Rs 1,500 crore.

The inclusion of a greenshoe option allows issuers the flexibility to exceed the base issue size, providing an effective mechanism for responding to heightened investor interest and securing additional funds.

Topics : Bank of Baroda Bonds Banking system Banking sector

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

