Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BCD group bags order worth Rs 184 cr for housing project in Bengaluru

The housing project 'Ramsons Trendsqure East Park Residences' has a 1.5 million square feet area

construction labour worker

BCD Group, established in 1952, is one of the leading players in the Indian construction and design industry| Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Construction firm BCD Group has bagged Rs 184 cr worth of work order in Bengaluru to construct a residential project in Bengaluru.
In a statement on Monday, BCD Group said it has bagged construction work for a residential project from Ramsons Trendsquares in Bengaluru.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The housing project 'Ramsons Trendsqure East Park Residences' has a 1.5 million square feet area.
The scope of the work for BCD is a general civil contract. The project will need close to 700 skilled workers during the peak operations.
The "Bengaluru real estate market is increasingly growing premium with home buyers looking for high-end projects from trusted developers.
"As developers' preferred partners, we are at the forefront of bringing innovation and new construction technology to design, develop and market the project among the target customers," Angad Singh Bedi, Managing Director at BCD Group, said.
BCD Group, established in 1952, is one of the leading players in the Indian construction and design industry.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, BCD Group is present across 7 cities in India, and involved in the development of diverse projects, including group housings, commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels, hospitals, steel plants, power plants, cement plants, oil refineries, airports and stadiums.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Builders cut project completion time by 20% in top 7 cities: Anarock

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

Kalpataru Projects Board to meet on June 10 to mull fund raise; stock up 6%

KEC International

KEC International share price rallies 7% on Rs 1,000-crore order win

Q4, Q4 results

NBCC Ltd Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 136 crore

Asset sale proceeds to aid NCC Limited bottom-line in the second half of FY16

NCC shares surge 7% on strong Q4 performance

Topics : construction firms Construction Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon