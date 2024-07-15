Business Standard
Zomato increases platform fee to Rs 6 in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Its rival Swiggy, which had also increased the platform fee in select cities on Sunday, reverted to charging Rs 5 per order on Monday in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as shown on its app

Zomato

Platform fee is treated as one of the ways in which food-delivery platforms are trying to increase their profitability, with a duopoly in place as Zomato and Swiggy are the key players in the segment. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food-delivery firm Zomato has hiked the platform fee to Rs 6 from Rs 5 per order in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Its rival Swiggy, which had also increased the platform fee in select cities on Sunday, reverted to charging Rs 5 per order on Monday in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as shown on its app.
When contacted to ascertain the reasons for the hike, both Zomato and Swiggy declined to comment.
 
The two companies had introduced platform fees last year, initially at Rs 2 per order, which has been increased gradually.
Platform fee is treated as one of the ways in which food-delivery platforms are trying to increase their profitability, with a duopoly in place as Zomato and Swiggy are the key players in the segment.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

