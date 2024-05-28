Business Standard
NBCC Ltd Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 136 crore

Income from operations grew to Rs 10,432.63 crore in the last fiscal as against Rs 8876.36 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal

State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 26 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 136.08 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.
Its net profit stood at Rs 108.4 crore in the year-ago period.
Income from operations rose to Rs 4,024.5 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal as compared to Rs 2,813.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
 
During the 2023-24 fiscal, net profit rose to Rs 401.55 crore from Rs 266.66 crore in the preceding year.
Income from operations grew to Rs 10,432.63 crore in the last fiscal as against Rs 8876.36 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.
NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.

