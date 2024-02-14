BGR Energy Q3 results: Loss widens to Rs 691 cr, income almost doubles

Total income rose to Rs 472.68 crore in the quarter from Rs 258.02 crore in the same period a year ago

BGR Energy Systems' loss widened to Rs 691.38 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 59.22 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,031.38 crore in the quarter from Rs 334.29 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 472.68 crore in the quarter from Rs 258.02 crore in the same period a year ago.

In another filing, the company stated that P R Easwar Kumar President & Chief Financial Officer has resigned on February 8, 2024.

S Krishna Kumar President & Company Secretary/Compliance Officer has also resigned on February 9, 2024.