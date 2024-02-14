Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BGR Energy Q3 results: Loss widens to Rs 691 cr, income almost doubles

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 59.22 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, a BSE filing showed

thermal power plant

Total income rose to Rs 472.68 crore in the quarter from Rs 258.02 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BGR Energy Systems' loss widened to Rs 691.38 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher expenses.
The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 59.22 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, a BSE filing showed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total expenses rose to Rs 1,031.38 crore in the quarter from Rs 334.29 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.
Total income rose to Rs 472.68 crore in the quarter from Rs 258.02 crore in the same period a year ago.
In another filing, the company stated that P R Easwar Kumar President & Chief Financial Officer has resigned on February 8, 2024.
S Krishna Kumar President & Company Secretary/Compliance Officer has also resigned on February 9, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

Indian Oil plans to become '360-degree energy' company, to invest Rs 4 trn

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Jindal Stainless Q3 results: Net profit rises 35% to Rs 691 crore

India among five major global economies in race to reach net-zero

ADIF moves Delhi HC against 'inaction of CCI' to decide Google case

Jio tries to woo Airtel users on V-day with classic 'call me' pickup line

About 30% of business applications have moved to cloud in India: Oracle

Canara Bank raises Rs 2,000 crore funds from bonds at coupon of 8.40%

Vedanta's parent may sell $1 billion worth shares to GQG Partners: Report

Topics : BGR Energy Systems Q3 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon