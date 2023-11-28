Sensex (0.21%)
Adani Total Gas launches green hydrogen blending pilot project in Ahmedabad

The project is expected to be commissioned by FY24-25, and the percentage of green hydrogen will be gradually increased in the blend to up to 8 per cent or more

Adani, Adani Group

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), co-promoted by Adani Group and TotalEnergies, has initiated a green hydrogen production and blending pilot project, the company said on Tuesday.

ATGL will employ the latest technologies to blend green hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers at Gujarat's Ahmedabad as part of the project. 
GH2 is produced using electrolysis of water with electricity generated by renewable energy. Hydrogen blending is less carbon-intensive than burning gas but has the same heating capabilities.

The project is expected to be commissioned by FY24-25, and the percentage of green hydrogen will be gradually increased in the blend to up to 8 per cent or more, depending on regulatory approvals. 

After successfully completing the pilot, hydrogen blended fuel will be supplied stepwise to larger parts of the city and other license areas of AGTL. According to studies, an up to 8 per cent hydrogen blend can reduce emissions by up to 4 per cent.

With this pilot, ATGL said that it would like to partner with various stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, to share its firsthand learning and develop an ecosystem about hydrogen blending in city gas distribution in India. 

This will also help in gaining and sharing knowledge on the operational aspects and the compatibility of blended fuel on existing infrastructure, it added.

Commenting on the development, Suresh P Manglani, executive director and CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd., said, "We are fully committed towards building an environmentally sustainable operation and this project represents our ongoing dedication towards national infrastructure building for India to become energy independent by 2047."

"This project will reduce our carbon footprint and by investing in such innovative projects, we are actively contributing to the evolution of the industry and driving progress in sustainable energy solutions," he added.

Adani Adani Group Adani Gas Adani Gas Ltd

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

