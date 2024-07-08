Tata Motors Group reports 2% increase in Q1 FY25 global wholesales

Tata Motors Group reported a 2 per cent increase in global wholesales for Q1 FY25 compared to Q1 FY24. The total number of units sold reached 3,29,847, which includes sales from Jaguar Land Rover.

The company's commercial vehicle sales, including those from Tata Motors and the Tata Daewoo range—a commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in South Korea and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors—experienced a rise in demand. This contributed to a 6 per cent year-on-year increase, totalling 93,410 units.

In light of good demand, the car maker recently launched ‘Tata Motors Fleet Verse’, a comprehensive digital marketplace for its entire range of commercial vehicles. This platform aims to streamline the commercial vehicle ownership experience by offering features like vehicle discovery, configuration, booking, and financing.

The company’s passenger vehicle segment, however, experienced a slight dip. Global wholesales for this segment, which includes electric vehicles, were at 138,682 units, a 1 per cent decrease from Q1 FY24.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, on the other hand, experienced positive 5 per cent growth in sales, reaching 97,755 units in Q1 FY25. Land Rover sales were particularly strong at 89,528 units, while Jaguar sales stood at 8,227 units for the quarter.

So far in 2024, Jaguar Land Rover India registered 1,984 units. In 2023, JLR registered 3,474 units, as per the Vahan portal.