Home / Companies / News / BharatPe to raise funds before IPO, listing not on card in FY26: CEO

BharatPe to raise funds before IPO, listing not on card in FY26: CEO

BharatPe, last week, announced that it had achieved operational profitability after excluding the employee stock ownership plan

BharatPe Logo

BharatPe will raise funds before the initial public offer, but the listing will take place only when market conditions are favourable.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BharatPe will raise funds before the initial public offer, but the listing will take place only when market conditions are favourable, a top official of the unicorn fintech firm said.

BharatPe, last week, announced that it had achieved operational profitability after excluding the employee stock ownership plan.

"Whatever goals we set for ourselves, we have gone ahead and achieved them...profitability has to remain intact, and thereafter, once the market conditions are right, we will definitely go for an IPO. There will be a pre-IPO funding round, while an IPO is not on the cards for this financial year. Anything beyond that is a fair game, once the market conditions are right," BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi told PTI.

 

The company closed FY25 with a Rs 6 crore adjusted profit before tax (excluding ESOP expense), recovering strongly from a loss of Rs 342 crore in FY24.

"We have always believed that demonstrating consistent performance is key to building investor confidence ahead of a potential IPO," Negi said.

The company is backed by many marquee investors, including Peak XV, Tiger Global, Beenext, Steadfast Capital, and Ribbit Capital.

BharatPe is the only fintech player with an NBFC arm (Trillionloans), a stake in a Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB), and an online PA (payment aggregator) license.

In April this year, BharatPe received the final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online Payment Aggregator. The permit helped BharatPe scale its payment solutions across a broader merchant base, deepen its presence in tier 2 and 3 cities, and invest in building advanced technology infrastructure to support high-growth sectors.

The company has also increased its stake in its lending arm Trillionloans to 74 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

