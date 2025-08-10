Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs pull nearly ₹18,000 crore from equities in August amid trade tensions

FPIs pull nearly ₹18,000 crore from equities in August amid trade tensions

With this, the total outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in equities has reached ₹1.13 trillion so far in 2025

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

Foreign investors have pulled out nearly ₹18,000 crore from Indian equities so far this month. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign investors have pulled out nearly ₹18,000 crore from Indian equities so far this month, weighed down by escalating US-India trade tensions, disappointing first-quarter corporate earnings, and a weakening Indian rupee.

With this, the total outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in equities has reached ₹1.13 trillion so far in 2025, according to data from the depositories.

Going forward, FPI sentiment is expected to remain "fragile and in risk-off mode," with tariffs and trade negotiations emerging as key factors to watch out for in the coming week, according to Vaqarjaved Khan, CFA, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One.

The data showed that FPIs withdrew a net sum of ₹17,924 crore from equities in this month (till August 8). Foreign investors had pulled out ₹17,741 crore on a net basis in July. Before that, FPIs invested Rs 38,673 crore in the preceding three months from March to June. 

 

The latest outflows were primarily due to escalating US-India trade tensions, disappointing first-quarter corporate earnings and a weakening Indian rupee, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

Also Read

There is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India's expenditure on R&D

Best of BS Opinion: University-level funding key to India's R&D targets

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs infuse ₹19,860 cr in May on strong domestic fundamentals, global cues

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

Easing investment norms: FPIs may take to lower rated corporate bondspremium

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

Trump tariffs: FPIs withdraw ₹10,355 cr from equities in 4 trading sessions

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Mcap of 6 top valued firms erodes by ₹1.36 trillion, Reliance hit hard

From August 1, the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods and increased these tariffs by an additional 25 per cent during the current week. This spooked the markets and FPIs, leading to a massive sell-off in Indian equities, Angel One's Khan said.

Along with tariffs, rising US Treasury yields also led to foreign money moving towards treasuries, he added.

On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 3,432 crore in the debt general limit and put in Rs 58 crore in the debt voluntary retention route during the period under review.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

sebi

Sebi streamlines norms for converting private InvITs to public ones

oil, gas, crude oil, natural gas

Tycoons who profit from India's increasing demand for Russian oil

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, SEBI Chairman

Sebi proposes single-window gateway for trusted foreign investors

SEBI

Sebi proposes lowering investment limit for LVFs under AIF framework

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes new lighter-touch approach for accredited investors for AIFs

Topics : India FPI FPI indian equities FPI inflows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon