Adani Aerospace, Embraer eye final assembly line for E175 jets in India

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazilian major Embraer plan to set up a final assembly line in India for the E175 regional jets.

In this regard, both companies' officials exchanged an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the national capital on Saturday.

The development follows the two companies announcing a strategic collaboration on January 27.

The advancement from the initial MoU signed in January represents a significant step forward and forms part of a broader roadmap to develop an integrated RTA (Regional Transport Aircraft) ecosystem in India, a release said on Saturday.

"The industrial partnership will aim to establish an ecosystem for the E175.

"Both companies are already working together to progress all aspects of the MoU, including opportunities in aircraft manufacturing, supply chain, aftermarket services, and pilot training, and securing orders to support the proposed FAL (Final Assembly Line)," the release said.

The E175 plane can seat up to 88 passengers and these aircraft can be deployed for connecting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to boost regional air connectivity.

According to the release, these markets remain underserved by larger aircraft and the E175 can enable new routes, improved connectivity, reliable operations and accelerated expansion of regional air travel.

India is expected to require at least 500 aircraft in the 80-146 seat segment over the next 20 years.

On Saturday, the enhanced MoU was exchanged between Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani an Embraer President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto.

Neto said the E175 jets have a global track record of enabling efficient, high-frequency regional operations and India is a key growth market in that segment.

"Regional aviation is the backbone of economic expansion. With initiatives like UDAN transforming air connectivity across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the need for an indigenous regional aviation ecosystem has become critical," Jeet Adani said.