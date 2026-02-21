Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / SBI invests in startup-focused funds to boost India's MSME ecosystem: MD

SBI invests in startup-focused funds to boost India's MSME ecosystem: MD

At the same time, he emphasised that "compliance of prudential standards guidelines across governance and regulatory parameters remains a zero compromise in India

MSME LOANS

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) is actively investing in startup-focused funds and financial market infrastructure through direct equity participation as part of its MSME strategy, a top official said on Saturday.

"We have been actively investing in startup-focused funds and financial market infrastructure through direct equity participation and schemes like Startup India, and banks in startup-intensive branches and business centres," SBI managing director Ravi Ranjan said while addressing the 'India by MSME' event of UGRO Capital in Mumbai.

Highlighting the role of startups, he said, "As a code for the entrepreneurial spirit sweeping the new India, the startups are pivotal in accelerating MSME credit by driving innovation, fostering internet adoption, and creating basic employment and population scale with unicorns boosting technology governance, facilitating economic expansion for MSMEs."  He further said the bank has started a startup hub in different cities and unmatched skill and digital progress have helped bring startups from getting funded through debt, equity, and government services.

 

The bank works on a hub and spoke model for assisting peripheral areas through dedicated verticals to ensure that the bank consciously lives up to the promise of priority sector lending guidelines linking startups under the habit of partnership, he added.

"Ensuring tie-ups with startups and fintech enterprises remain a priority area for SBI as these three implements are agility and resilience while helping to tap supply levels effectively," Ranjan said.

At the same time, he emphasised that "compliance of prudential standards guidelines across governance and regulatory parameters remains a zero compromise in India".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

India must innovate, not copy others' tech, says Sebi ED Sunil Kadam

Modi, Narendra Modi

Made in India chip very important for developed nation: PM Modi

gaming, gaming indus

India's gaming boom on rise but addiction oversight struggles to match pacepremium

Ravneet Kaur

Need to be alert about AI for transparency: CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaurpremium

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw (second from right) with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (centre), and others in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: PTI

All major countries on board to sign AI Delhi declaration: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics : sbi MSME Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance