BigBasket plans to open 900 dark stores by 2025-end: Vipul Parekh

Tata Digital-owned grocery platform BigBasket, which has fully pivoted to quick commerce (qcom), plans to scale up to 900 dark stores by the end of this year from the current 700, as it doubles down on the fast-growing segment, said Vipul Parekh, cofounder and chief marketing officer.

“We have close to 700 dark stores across Tier-I and Tier-II cities and will probably add another 200 before year-end,” Parekh told Business Standard.

On the company’s growth outlook, Parekh said, “We are going through a period of intense growth and plan to grow revenue by about 60 per cent, thanks to the