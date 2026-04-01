“Today we’re launching Blinkit inside the Mumbai Airport! Specifically Terminal 2 (domestic departures) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport,” Albinder Dhindsa, the platform’s chief executive officer said in a social media post.

Dhindsa added that the platform has partnered with Adani Airports. As part of the collaboration, air travellers will be able to order from a selection of more than 2,500 products like phone chargers, books, gifts, and more on the Blinkit app. The Mumbai airport is the first airport in the world to have a service of this kind.

“The orders will be delivered within the terminal by a dedicated team of walkers,” Dhindsa mentioned.

In the third quarter of 2025-26 (FY26), the company added 211 net new stores, taking the total store count to 2,027 stores. It expects to get to 3,000 stores by March 2027.