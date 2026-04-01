Blinkit enters Mumbai Airport, offers deliveries within terminal
Blinkit launches services at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2, allowing travellers to order over 2,500 products with deliveries handled by a dedicated in-terminal team
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
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Quick commerce (qcom) platform Blinkit has launched its services inside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, marking its entry into high-footfall transit hubs. The move will allow travellers to access instant deliveries within the airport premises, expanding Blinkit’s reach beyond residential neighborhoods.
Topics : Blinkit Mumbai airport Indian service delivery