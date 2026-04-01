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Blinkit enters Mumbai Airport, offers deliveries within terminal

Blinkit launches services at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2, allowing travellers to order over 2,500 products with deliveries handled by a dedicated in-terminal team

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In the third quarter of FY26 (2025–26), the company added 211 net new stores, taking the total store count to 2,027 stores | (Photo: Shuttetstock)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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Quick commerce (qcom) platform Blinkit has launched its services inside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, marking its entry into high-footfall transit hubs. The move will allow travellers to access instant deliveries within the airport premises, expanding Blinkit’s reach beyond residential neighborhoods.
 
“Today we’re launching Blinkit inside the Mumbai Airport! Specifically Terminal 2 (domestic departures) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport,” Albinder Dhindsa, the platform’s chief executive officer said in a social media post.  
Dhindsa added that the platform has partnered with Adani Airports. As part of the collaboration, air travellers will be able to order from a selection of more than 2,500 products like phone chargers, books, gifts, and more on the Blinkit app. The Mumbai airport is the first airport in the world to have a service of this kind.  
“The orders will be delivered within the terminal by a dedicated team of walkers,” Dhindsa mentioned. 
 
In the third quarter of 2025-26 (FY26), the company added 211 net new stores, taking the total store count to 2,027 stores. It expects to get to 3,000 stores by March 2027. 
 
The net order value for Blinkit stood at ₹13,300 crore in the December quarter. It rose 120.9 per cent compared to ₹6,020 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (FY25). The revenue, on the back of transitioning to an inventory-led model, soared 776.1 per cent to ₹12,256 crore, up from ₹1,399 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
 
Topics : Blinkit Mumbai airport Indian service delivery