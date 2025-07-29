Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Brigade to launch 405 luxury homes in Hyderabad with ₹970 crore target

Spread over 10 acres in Moti Nagar, Hyderabad, Brigade Citadel 2 and 3 will offer premium low-rise residences and are expected to build on the success of Brigade Citadel

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate major Brigade Group has signed joint development agreements (JDAs) for 1 million square feet of residential development—Brigade Citadel 2 and Citadel 3—in Moti Nagar, Hyderabad, the same location where it launched Brigade Citadel in January 2021. According to the company’s statement, the new projects have a projected revenue potential of ₹970 crore and are intended to build on the success and momentum of the first phase.
 
Spread across 10 acres of prime land, the developments will offer 405 luxury residences tailored to the aspirations of modern homebuyers. Located within the same established micromarket as Brigade Citadel, these two new launches mark a strategic expansion in one of the Group’s key South Indian markets. 
 
“This expansion marks a strategic step in our scalable and sustainable growth in Hyderabad, one of our key focus markets in South India. Our aim is to deliver high-quality, premium living experiences for our stakeholders. These meticulously designed luxury apartments embody our vision to create lasting communities and iconic landmarks that redefine Hyderabad’s skyline. We will continue to scout for land parcels that align with our growth vision, design philosophy, and standards of quality,” said Amar Mysore, executive director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

(from left) M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, Nirupa Shankar, MD, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, and Ananda Natarajan, CFO, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited during an IPO conference | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Brigade noted that the projects will offer 3 and 4 BHK homes nestled within low-rise, exclusive enclaves. With a focus on architecture, open space planning, and resident wellbeing, these developments are focused in the luxury segment.
 
The real estate developer operates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City, with projects spanning the residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.
 
Earlier this year, Brigade announced plans to invest ₹4,500 crore in a 10-acre mixed-use development in Hyderabad. The project will feature a World Trade Centre, a mall, a hotel, and Brigade Gateway Residences, one of the tallest buildings in the city, offering around 600 premium homes.
 

Topics : Brigade group Brigade Enterprises housing luxury homes luxury housing

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
