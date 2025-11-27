Bolt sees 4-6 pp higher customer retention than platform average: Report

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Swiggy’s instant food-delivery vertical Bolt is emerging as a stickier customer channel, with monthly retention for Bolt users coming in 4–6 percentage points higher than the platform-wide average, according to the How India Eats report co-created by Swiggy and Kearney.
Around 70,000–80,000 restaurants across 500 cities are currently registered on Bolt, said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace. In all, nearly 20 per cent — or one in five — restaurants on Swiggy are listed on Bolt.
The orders on Bolt currently comprise 10 per cent of the total orders on the platform. The service was launched in October 2024.
Kapoor said the platform will continue to focus on Bolt while going deeper into its curation and marketing. “One is to continue to market it. Second is to create more use cases around it. And, third is to make the service far more consistent. For instance, if I am a person who likes Bolt, I should see it all the time,” Kapoor added.
Commenting on the recent partnership of food-delivery players Magicpin and Rapido with an aim to challenge the dominance of Swiggy and Zomato, Kapoor said competition is good for any market.
“The fact is that competition has existed in the market forever. Around 5–6 years ago, there was Uber Eats in the market. Around three years ago in Bangalore, Amazon was doing a pilot. Last year, ONDC and multiple players came in, so competition is always there. I don’t think we worry about competition beyond a point because, frankly, it’s a good thing. First, competition always keeps you on your toes. Second, our focus is always that the market is large, the consumers are there, and we continue to build new things,” Kapoor said.