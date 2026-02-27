Friday, February 27, 2026 | 07:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bombardier has long-term chance to boost business jet sales in India: CEO

Bombardier has long-term chance to boost business jet sales in India: CEO

Carney has pledged to diversify trade away from the United States, even as the country ​seeks to negotiate the tariff-free movement of goods with US President Trump's ‌administration

bombardier, bombardier jets, jets, aircrafts

The United States, ​the ‌world's largest market for business aviation, is crucial for Bombardier, which ‌expects to generate higher revenues and deliver more private jets in 2026 | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 7:15 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

India's efforts to improve its aviation infrastructure will give Canada's Bombardier a long-term chance to ​boost sales of business jets there, chief ​executive officer Eric Martel said on Thursday.

Martel told reporters ‌in Montreal that around 60 Bombardier jets were operating in India, adding that one challenge the company faced was the limited infrastructure.

"The good news is that they are spending a lot of money these days. They're building a dozen airports as far as I know, and maybe even more," Martel said after a lunch organized by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations. "The whole infrastructure (investment) taking place ‌over the next few years will definitely open doors for growth for us."

 

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to India with the hopes of boosting trade and improving relations with the world's most populous country.

Carney has pledged to diversify trade away from the United States, even as the country ​seeks to negotiate the tariff-free movement of goods with US President Donald Trump's ‌administration. Under Trump's latest tariff regime, planes can be imported into the United States duty free.

The United States, ​the ‌world's largest market for business aviation, is crucial for Bombardier, which ‌expects to generate higher revenues and deliver more private jets in 2026.

"It's a big market for us," Martel said, ‌adding ​that Bombardier also ​has an important US footprint with 2,800 suppliers in the country and a Kansas-based defense division. "I do believe ‌that common ​sense will prevail."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apple

Apple likely to produce 30% of iPhones in India in a few yearspremium

Axis bank

Axis Bank seeks RBI nod to retain maximum possible equity in subsidiarypremium

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services infuses ₹2,000 crore into subsidiary Jio Credit Ltd

ASGN (Image: Company website)

ASGN names Sangita Singh president for India, international operations

Umesh Sachdev, Co founder and Chief executive officer (CEO), Uniphore

Citizen-level AI adoption to lift Indian innovation ecosystem: Uniphore CEOpremium

Topics : Bombardier Bombardier Inc Bombardier jets India-Canada Canada jet sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance